Hill End’s historic day

In one of the most thrilling MGFL finals for years, it was Hill End who finished in front, defeating Mirboo North 11-6-73 to 10-12-72 in one of the club’s greatest victories in its history,

You can prepare a side as best you can for finals, but nothing beats the actual opportunity of playing in them.

In this contest it was the Tigers that had a side with a vast amount of finals experience given that they had played a part in the business end of the season over the past few years, claiming the ultimate prize of a premiership in 2017.

Hill End on the other hand had dreamt of this moment for what would have seemed like an eternity, the Rovers without a finals appearance for more than a decade and without a premiership for nearly 40 seasons. They were well aware that this was their moment.

The Rovers settled into their game very quickly and appeared comfortable under the spotlight of a qualifying final, giving coach Mike Santo a sense that his team may have what it takes to take yet another step forward.

Mike Santo said “we kicked the first couple and settled, and rattled off five quick ones.”

It was just what the inexperienced Rovers needed, a sense of belonging and believing they deserved to be there, despite the length of time since their last finals appearance.

Mind you they never looked so comfortable that you confidently say it was going to be their day, as Mirboo North started to surge themselves after taking some time to settle.

