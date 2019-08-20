Hannah’s brave shave

Warragul's Hannah Accardi has raised a total of $11,500 for the Cure Brain Cancer Foundation and donations are still rolling in.

"My goal was two grand so to smash that by almost 10 has been amazing," says Hannah.

Hannah's father, Jeff, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, in November 2014. Jeff passed away in December 2015.

"One day there will be a cure and families won't have to go through what we went through," she says.

Last Tuesday Hannah's hair finally came off in an event at The Courthouse in Warragul.

A trivia night was held at Warragul Soccer Club, hosted by 3GG host Andrew Deaks. Hannah also held a 'girls night' and finally a fundraising night at The Courthouse, featuring live music from local artist Cam Smith and a raffle.

"It was pretty emotional," says Hannah. "It was just good to have so many people there to celebrate him."

As for the actual hair cutting, Hannah says her long locks were gone in a flash.

"It was all over in half an hour. All my friends and family had a go," she says. "I think they were having more fun than me."

Hannah is already planning an event for next year.

"Maybe we'll do a gala in the city," she says. "But no more head shaving."

Hannah is quick to acknowledge the support of the community and says there is no way she could have raised as much as she did without community support.

"Everyone got around it. It might have been my hair sacrificed but it was their support that helped achieve this."

Donations can be made until the August 27. More information can be found at: https://give.everydayhero.com/au/shave-for-dad