Alan reaches for the stars

Mowing lawns to pay for tennis fees and training before school, Trafalgar’s Alan Valenzula is working hard to achieve his tennis dream.

He has hit with Rafael Nadal in China and trained with French Open winner Andres Gomez in South America. He hopes one day to make his own history, perhaps at Rod Laver Arena.

“It'd be a dream come true. You see it on TV so if you make it there you've really made it,” he says.

The year 10 Trafalgar High School student is the highest ranked under 15 player in the region and is the current winner of the coveted Bradtke Luczak State Regional Cup.

The prestigious Tennis Australia teams event pits the state's best 15 and under tennis talent. Alan won four of his five matches.

A hard worker in all aspects of his life — Valenzula volunteers his time as a youth advisor for the Centre for Multicultural Youth, and is part of the Youth Council for the Latrobe City in addition to his tennis abilities. He saves money by mowing lawns of friends to pay for Tennis Australia tournament registrations.

The next step for the young tennis star is to play in AMT (Open) tournaments across Victoria and interstate. His next tournament is in Canberra, an open men’s competition, in September.

Further down the track, he hopes to attend college in the United States, on a tennis scholarship.

"I'd want to be involved in tennis no matter what,” he says.

But ultimately Alan hopes to be facing off the likes of his idol Rafael Nadal, in the not-too-distant future.

"I really want to be the best in Australia,” he says. ”I’m down to work hard if the opportunity comes.”