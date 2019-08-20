$94,000 for community groups

Twenty-four clubs and organisations across the shire will share in more than $94,000 that will enable them to undertake capital works and environmental projects or purchase equipment.

Baw Baw Shire signed off in its community development grants at its meeting on Wednesday night but the successful applicants were not revealed until a grants presentation on Thursday night.

Grants were awarded to a diverse selection of successful applicants ranging from sporting clubs to community groups, kindergartens to kennel clubs.

Funding was allocated through three grant categories including environment, minor equipment purchases and minor capital works.

Applications went through a rigorous assessment process, being evaluated against funding conditions and criteria and then scored to determine their success and amount of funding.

Mayor Mikaela Power said council was pleased to support local people and organisations that contribute so much to the community.

“It was fantastic to see such a broad selection of projects put forward for funding this year.

“We had outstanding applicants across all categories and I think that really demonstrates the diversity and creativity you find right across Baw Baw,” she said.

Cr Power said she looked forward to seeing the projects come to life.

