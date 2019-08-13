First steps for Warragul Kmart

Another milestone in the development of a major retail centre in Warragul with a Bunnings Warehouse and Kmart as anchor tenants was reached last week when the first walls for the Bunnings’ building were installed.

Initial hopes of an opening ahead of Christmas now seem in doubt with “first quarter” of next year more likely, according to spokesperson for construction company H.Troon Pty Ltd Tom McInerney.

Mr McInerney said handover of the site at the corner of Queen St and Hazel Drive had been delayed while some on-site works were completed by the former owner.

Early construction work did not start until June.

The development estimated to cost about $25 million will include a Bunnings warehouse of almost 14,200 square metres, about double the size of its current premises in Warragul, a 6400 square metre premises for Kmart plus a Kmart tyre and auto service.

Fit-outs of the premises are expected to cost about an additional $30 million.

Mr McInerney said the erection of the first precast walls was an exciting step forward.

“We are well aware of the great community support for and interest in the project that is utilising many local and regional sub-contractors and, when completed, employ about 300 people,” he said.

H.Troon is building the centre for Newmark Property Group headed by former Hawthorn AFL player Chris Langford.

