Female umpires make Gippy League history

Some Gippsland League Football history was made when two female central umpires officiated at the Drouin-Morwell game on Saturday.

And Jess Mills and Jess Prime did their jobs, in difficult conditions due to the weather and state of the ground, under the watchful eye of the AFL’s umpire development manager Damian Anderson, who was assessing their capability to be “fast tracked” for higher umpiring duties.

They had charge of Saturday’s match alongside experienced senior umpire Paul Vaughan, a former umpires’ coach at the Gippsland Umpires Association of which the two women are members.

Jess Prime, a 25-year-old teacher at Trafalgar Primary School who lives at Drouin, had been a member of AFL Victoria’s female umpiring academy for the previous four years but was unable to continue this year due to travel from her work at Trafalgar.

Twenty-year-old Jess Mills from Jindivick, a veterinary science student at Latrobe University, joined the academy this year.

They are the only two female field umpires currently with the GUA.

Both say they would like to see where their umpiring takes them and are open to any opportunities that may arise.

