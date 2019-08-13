It was a hard, relentless slog but Drouin got the job done and with some other results falling in its favour locked in the fifth place in the Gippsland League finals.
The Hawks won 3-8 to 2-3 against one of its challengers for 5th, Morwell, on a Drouin ground that became a muddy, slippery slush after heavy rain on Friday and Saturday.
But Drouin just hung on as Morwell kicked two last quarter goals, both by Nathan Noblett from marks on the end of scrambled kicks forward, a reward for playing in front.
The condition of the ground was unusual, to say the least, for the Tigers that train and play on a first-class surface even when its wet.
Drouin’s scoreboard control, not that it had a big lead at any stage, over the first three-quarters eventually saw it home.
It led 3-7 to 0-2 at three-quarter time.
Drouin secure finals place
It was a hard, relentless slog but Drouin got the job done and with some other results falling in its favour locked in the fifth place in the Gippsland League finals.
Posted in Sport