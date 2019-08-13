Bright time for sport in West Gippsland

There are bright times ahead for four recreation facilities around West Gippsland after new lights were switched on last week by Sports Minister Martin Pakula.

Trafalgar, Yarragon, Buln Buln and Neerim South will all benefit from the $487,000 projects to improve lighting for their players.

The minister was at Yarragon and Trafalgar on Thursday night to officially flick the switch for their new respective oval and netball lights.

New netball court lighting at Trafalgar, Buln Buln and Neerim South will provide clubs with more training opportunities and allow for night competition.

The three netball lighting projects totalled $292,044 and included included $160,000 from the federal government; $80,000 state government funds; and $52,044 from council.

The Yarragon oval lighting, costing $195,000 was funded through $100,000 from the state government, $45,000 federal government and $50,000 from council.

The scope of works included installation of four new 30-metre light towers, floodlighting and electrical works to achieve a minimum average up to 100 lux lighting at Dowton Park.

