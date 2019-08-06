Thorpy pub back in business

Thorpdale was a town in mourning two years ago when its “local” was extensively damaged by a fire that claimed the life of its much-loved publican.

As the community grieved for fourth generation publican Johnny Bantock, it also faced an uncertain future about how a country town could retain a community hub.

The Traveller’s Rest Hotel was an institution in the town and the fatal fire left the small farming community in shock.

It was more than a place where people went for a drink, it was a place for people to go; and Johnny’s doors were always open. With no pub, there was no community hub and no meeting place

Last week, the glasses were raised once again in the iconic pub as locals celebrated its reopening with publicans Lisa and Anthony Robinson.

It has been a long journey since the fire in April 2017 and Lisa said one of the things she noticed most when locals gathered last week was people saying, “I haven’t seen you for ages.”

“It was a really emotional day. The town has desperately missed their pub.

“This is the social hub of the town. It wasn’t until it was gone that we realised what it meant to the community. People didn’t have anywhere to go.

“People walked in the door on Monday and they were excited and emotional. There were lots of tears…it was really special.