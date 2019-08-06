For the Pallots, footy is a family affair. On Saturday, mum Joanne and dad Steve will join sons Noah, Jonah, Flynn and Fletcher in umpiring their first game as a family.
The under 16s game between Lang Lang and Yarragon will play host to the occasion.
“Everyone’s really excited that the time has finally arrived where we can do it,” Joanne says.
Twelve-year-old Fletcher and 15-year-old Flynn will be field umpiring and Noah and Jonah will be on the boundary. Joanne and Steve will be goal umpires.
Some family members have umpired together in the past, but Saturday will be the first time all the Pallots will be on the ground together.
"We'd been talking about it for a little while and since Fletcher's been doing field it kind of all came together.”
It is only Joanne’s second year as an umpire. Accompanying her sons to football games every weekend during the season, she thought she may as well become an umpire too.
"If you can’t beat them join them,” she says.
Running in the family
