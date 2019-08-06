Latest figures show booming Gippy tourism

Tourism is booming in Gippsland with the region attracting more than seven million visitors for the first time and the Baw Baw region recorded the second highest visitation rate.

Latest figures released by Tourism Research Australia for the year ending March 2019 show an extra 721,000 people visited the region, taking the total number to 7.06 million.

Total visitation to Gippsland increased 11.4 per cent for the 12 month period.

Baw Baw Shire recorded the second greatest percentage increase, with 27.1 per cent more visitors for the period.

East Gippsland attracted the most visitors with 1496 people while Baw Baw recorded 1252, up from 985 the previous year. Wellington was close behind with a total 1132 visitors for the year.

It was the first time the Gippsland region recorded more than seven million visitors in a year.

In the same period, visitor nights increased by 7.7 per cent, or an extra 554,000 bed nights, to 7.7 million which also was the highest ever recorded for the region.

Baw Baw’s strongest appeal is for day visitors, with 988 domestic visitors, up 32.4 per cent on the previous year.

Domestic overnight stays in the region increased 10.8 per cent with 257 people recording an overnight stay.