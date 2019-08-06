Home Sport Gulls take fight to top side

Gulls take fight to top side

Warragul netballers proved they are genuine A grade premiership contenders with a draw against the undefeated Morwell side on Saturday.
It was the second draw of the day between the two clubs at Morwell.
A grade: Warragul 39 drew Morwell 39.
The challenge was set as the Gulls came up against the undefeated, top team in Morwell.
The Gulls trailed the whole game. However, with determination and a more consistent four quarters, managed to hang in until the end to get a draw.
The ability to capitalise on turnovers will be crucial in the coming weeks.
It was a great game by the whole team with the Gulls looking very promising for the weeks ahead.

