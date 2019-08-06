Arts and tourism collide

Local artists have partnered with Visit Baw Baw to launch an exciting new tourism product exploring the arts. A crowd recently gathered at the West Gippsland Arts Centre for the launch of the “Warragul Region Art Trail”. Showcasing 16 local artists who have studios throughout Baw Baw Shire, the trail is aimed to attract new visitors to Baw Baw. The area has long been known for mouth-watering food and fantastic wine. However, this product puts the focus on a group of local artists who are award-winning and internationally renowned. Speaking at the launch, Baw Baw Shire mayor Mikaela Power said the idea of putting together a trail exhibiting the many and varied artists who call Baw Baw Shire home had been under consideration for a long time. “This trail has become the shire’s latest high-quality tourism product to help attract visitation to the region and raise the profile of our incredible arts community in Baw Baw Shire,” said Cr Power.

