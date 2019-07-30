Dusties do it hard

Sunday was a hard day on the ground for the Warragul Industrials women footballers who played Karingal in a round 11 clash.

With only three games left in the season and some big outs due to injury, Dusties were looking for a sixth win of the season to cement a place in the 2019 finals. However, Karingal had other ideas.

From the first bounce, the Karingal girls started well. They booted the first goal in the first four minutes of the match.

Dusties tried hard with some tough tackling in defence and attempts to get the ball pushed forward. However, they were unable to match it with the Karingal side who kicked three goals for the first quarter and then another two goals in the second quarter.

This gave the away team a very handy 30-point lead at the half-time mark as Dusties were held scoreless.

The second half was much the same as the first. Dusties were unable to get many inside 50s and only managed a point for the entire game.

The Karingal side knew the importance of good percentage in the latter part of the season and so pushed further ahead with some straight kicking.

The final quarter was tough football by both sides. The Dusties defence worked overtime, led by captain Jenna Robertson, to limit goals

by Karingal which worked to full effect. However, it was Karingal’s day as they won by a convincing 63 points.

Warragul will need to regroup when they travel to play Mornington, needing a win in that game before they play Pakenham at home and Cerberus in the final game to decide the makeup of the final four.

Dusties are currently sitting in fifth position after Red Hill won its game on the weekend. However, they have a much tougher run in their final games.

Result: Karingal 10.4-64 defeated Warragul Industrials 0.1-1.

Best players: Jenna Robertson, Carlee Maher, Rebecca Whelan, Melinda Burns, Teagen Hume and Kathrine Grondahl.