Civic makeover

Preparation of concepts and designs for further redevelopment of the Warragul Civic Precinct at an estimated cost of almost $7 million have been given the green light.

A broad scope of what a master plan for the precinct could include was presented to Baw Baw Shire Council’s meeting last Wednesday.

Central Ward councillors Danny Goss and Joe Gauci enthusiastically moved the motion for the go ahead, mover Cr Goss saying “bring it on” and seconder Cr Gauci saying the project was a “no brainer”.

Cr Gauci said that in the eyes of most people “Warragul was still seen as the capital of West Gippsland and we need this (project) to be seen as a regional capital”.

Cr Goss said such a strategic area in Warragul can’t be let fall into disrepair”.

Almost all other councillors that spoke to the motion were also enthusiastic.

The only cautionary note came from Cr Tricia Jones who said while what she also “celebrated” what has happened in Warragul (major civic projects such as the WGAC and the expansion and redevelopment of the Leisure Centre) council needed to also look at other areas.

The LTIP estimates construction of the first stage, to be undertaken in the next two financial years, will cost $3 million.

Stage Two, with $100,000 identified for design work in 2025-2026, is also envisaged to cost $3 million when delivered between 2026 and 2028.

The scope of the Warragul Civic Precinct master plan will include a municipal library (council currently leases commercial premises for the town’s library); arts, gallery and additional theatre spaces; public toilets; community meeting places; council front of house customer and visitor service areas; council chambers, committee rooms and public gallery; office accommodation; integration of the Civic Precinct and Civic Park, an entry plaza to the area, additional car parking and increased options for walking and cycling.