Axford heads north

Drouin will be without rover Liam Axford for the rest of the season.

But Axford is going with the full blessing and best wishes of his team mates at the club.

He is heading off next Friday to Nepal where for six weeks he will fulfil the final placement for a medical degree that he will graduate with at the end of the year.

He’ll spend time in hospitals and community health clinics.

Axford has given Drouin terrific service since arriving at the club six years ago.

But his loss will be felt sorely on the ground as the Hawks battle to hold onto a position in the “five”.

He was part of the on-ball quartet along with Jordan Kingi, Eddie Morris and Chris Robinson that had been instrumental in the team’s strong first half of the season.

Kingi, Morris and Robinson are all injured and may even miss the rest of the year.

The soon-to-be Dr Axford has accepted an appointment at Box Hill next year.