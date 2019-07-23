Walhalla finally gets mobile coverage

Ringtones filled the air in Walhalla for the first time on Tuesday as Member for Monash Russell Broadbent, Baw Baw Shire mayor Mikaela Power, Baw Baw Shire Councillors, Telstra executive and the community gathered to celebrate the town finally having access to mobile phone coverage. The historic gold mining town became the 600th Australian location to benefit from the Federal Government Mobile Black Spot Program - with a mobile tower being installed at the junction of Camp Hill Road and Church Hill Road.

The switch-on of 4G coverage 128 years after the first fixed line services were delivered to the town is a boon for emergency services, locals and visiting tourists.

Following years of persistence from residents including a 1500 strong petition, the project was funded following promises from both major parties at the 2016 Federal election.

Walhalla’s Star Hotel manager Russell Wright said he was excited about the delivery of mobile service. “I have been living here for 13 years and getting this mobile coverage has been at least 10 years in the making.” “While having mobile coverage is necessary for things like social media and SMSs, the availability of 4G coverage is vital for residents in a bushfire prone area,” he said.

While Walhalla only has a permanent population of 20 people the town attracts more than 130,000 visitors per year.