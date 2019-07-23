No pokies: plea to club

Latrobe Community Health Service has called on the Ellinbank Football and Netball Club to abandon plans to operate 52 poker machines at Newmason Restaurant in Warragul.

“We’re not naïve to the financial pressures sports clubs face, and we understand Ellinbank’s desire for financial stability,” LCHS spokeswoman Michelle Ravesi said.

“But this is the wrong decision.

“LCHS sees the devastating results of pokies on the community and we have a duty to speak up on behalf of our community.”

Ms Ravesi said LCHS saw 5982 Gambler’s Help clients across Gippsland in the 2018-19 financial year.

“Right now, we are assisting people who are trying to do something about their gambling addictions and who are visiting the LCHS Warragul office for this support.”

She said problem gamblers would have to walk past the Newmason pokies venue on their way to or from counselling appointments “at a time of heightened risk”.

“It’s not just the proximity, it’s the recognition that pokies do harm. The more pokies we have in our community the more harm they do.”

According to the Victorian Responsible Gambling Foundation, $45,008 each day – more than $16 million a year – is spent across Baw Baw’s four pokies venues.

There are already 238 electronic gaming machines in the Baw Baw Shire, equating to six machines per 1000 adults.

Ms Ravesi called on the community to make a stand. “If you don’t want more pokies in your community, do something about it.

“People don’t have to accept this. They can raise an objection, they can go and speak to their local councillor.”