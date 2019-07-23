Hospital ‘on cards’, says Treasurer

Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas offered a morsel of optimism about action on the West Gippsland Hospital during a Q&A session with Committee for Gippsland members in Warragul on Friday.

While there has been limited funding for the hospital in recent Labor budgets, the region has waited in vain for “the big one”: an announcement that a new hospital will be built on a greenfield site.

Board members of the Committee for Gippsland grilled the treasurer on budget initiatives for the region.

West Gippsland Healthcare chairman Christine Holland took the opportunity to ask Mr Pallas about plans for the hospital.

“Some very bright adviser thought I might need an answer to that question,” Mr Pallas joked, adding that the hospital was recently funded for $11.5 million in improvements, including $3 million to build an eight-bed short stay unit.

“I know the community is very keen on the idea of a replacement hospital.

“With the sort of growth we’re seeing in Drouin, it’s on the cards.

“We just weren’t in a position to do it in this budget. The priority for the first budget was to acquit all our election commitments.

“Now, you might not have got the sort of election commitments you wanted but we have three more budgets in our term.”

The questions from industry leaders and others gave the treasurer the opportunity to range widely over issues including regional investment strategies, energy security and the future of Latrobe Valley.