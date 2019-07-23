Community plea for bushland reserve

The trashing of a patch of bushland in Buln Buln East last week has led to renewed calls for the site to be handed over to the local community for a park and recreation area.

The Buln Buln East Community Association has been fighting for the past 10 years to manage the two-hectare site, which once housed the local primary school.

The Education Department has so far declined to transfer ownership of the land, which in 2014 was valued at $35,000.

The community association’s president, John Spargo, attended Buln Buln East School from 1948-53, when it closed for the first time.

All that remains is a 7000-gallon concrete water tank, which originally supplied the school and a toilet.

He says that in the past few years it’s become the haunt of rubbish dumpers, vandals and hoons.

“The community looked after it until two years ago, with the help of the shire,” Mr Spargo said.

“Community working bees attracted up to 45 people.

“For the past two years we’ve pulled out of it.”

He said that if the area was handed over to the community they would fence it and maintain it.