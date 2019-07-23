For most people, the idea of running just one marathon is daunting, so spare a thought for Jason Rantall, who next month will run 10 marathons in 10 days.

Jason’s run, dubbed “Bipolar Warrior 10 in 10 4 Mental Health”, will begin on August 22 in his birthplace, Kyabram.

The route will snake its way through Victorian towns where he has lived and grown up, before finishing on August 31 in Trafalgar, where he now resides.

Over the course of the 10 days, he will run a total of 422 kilometres.

He is running to raise awareness for mental health, something Jason has struggled with in the past.

“I just sat in my shed and drank,” says Jason.

“The only time I got peace was when I was drunk.”

Two and a half years ago he began running.

“I just made a decision that my family can't live like this anymore. I made the decision that I had to change,” he says.

He changed his diet and stopped smoking. Nowadays he eats a combination of fish, eggs, avocado and red meat - even lamb's heart.

He has been training hard for the run, recently finishing a 60-kilometre ultramarathon along the Great Ocean Road. In June, he set a personal best of three hours and 38 minutes at the Traralgon Marathon.

Jason is calling for donations which will go to two charities close to his heart: Mindfull Aus, an organisation focussed on mental health and wellbeing, and Christmas On The Streets, who provide support to the homeless and those in poverty.

At 24, he was diagnosed with bipolar and OCD and tried several times to take his own life. Jason says he wants other people to learn from his experiences.

Emotions will be high when he jogs into end-of-journey celebrations in Trafalgar.

“There'll be tears and they'll be pain.”

Jason and Kerry are looking for local sponsors to help cover costs like accommodation and transport.

Potential sponsors can email bettermentall@gmail.com for more information.

To follow Jason’s journey and find out more about donating, search “bettermentall together -- mental health and wellbeing” on Facebook.

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.