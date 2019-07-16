Warragul take Gazette Cup

Warragul Football Netball Club comfortably retained the Warragul and Drouin Gazette Cup on Sunday. Bragging rights and the trophy are up for grabs whenever Warragul and Drouin meet during the home and away season. Fifty points are played for in each of football and netball with Warragul picking up a total of 87 on Sunday to Drouin’s 13. Drouin’s only wins came in the fourths football and 13&Under and 17&Under netball.

