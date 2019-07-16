New estate on hold

Developers were given the green light for a controversial residential development last week but unbeknown to Baw Baw Shire Council, the matter had already been referred to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

Council approved the 265-lot subdivision on Wednesday night with some last minute permit conditions in an effort to soften the blow to objectors.

But, two days later it was revealed WKR Developments lodged an application with VCAT on the grounds council had failed to determine the application within 60 days.

The application was lodged with VCAT on July 2, eight days before the council meeting.

The subdivision in Warragul Korumburra Rd has been described by objectors as a “cookie cutter” style development.

There were 94 objections to the application, largely relating to its density and impact on traffic. Council approved the application with a notice of decision, but councillors made it clear they were approving a development that “none of us want.”