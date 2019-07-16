Home Sport NAIDOC week at Longwarry

NAIDOC week at Longwarry

Posted on by webmaster
Longwarry Football Club held an Indigenous round in conjunction with NAIDOC Week on Saturday. This was Longwarry’s third year holding an Indigenous round and they are the only club to recognise NAIDOC week in Ellinbank and District football league and netball association. The club’s guernsey for the round was designed by Bernie Wells and tells the story about the six Aboriginal football players in the club and captures Jackson’s Track which has a long history with Aboriginal families in the Kurnai community. Photograph: CRAIG JOHNSON

