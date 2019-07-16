Lock it up or lose it

People living in country areas need to take greater care to lock their cars and houses was one of the key messages being delivered by local police at a walk-in Expo in Warragul last Thursday on reducing risk.

The expo involved police, the Country Fire Authority, the ambulance service, Crime Stoppers and Baw Baw shire.

Statistics released earlier this year for the Baw Baw police district revealed the number of crimes committed rose by about 20 per cent, but there were much higher rates of increases for burglaries and thefts.

A police representative at the expo, Leading Senior Constable Kevin McLaren, said it appeared country people were more likely to leave their cars and premises unlocked that those in the city.

They are also more inclined to forget, he said.

Leading Senior Constable McLaren said he also believed many thefts were not reported unless they had lost particularly important personal items such as wallets, lap top computers and mobile phones.