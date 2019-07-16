Hospital back in business

Elective surgery procedures resumed at West Gippsland Hospital yesterday after a 10-week shut down because of building contamination fears.

The two operating theatres closed in early May after construction works on a new third theatre compromised air quality in the existing theatres.

As a result, all elective surgery was cancelled while works were undertaken to reseal the theatres with new vinyl walls, ceiling, floor and fittings.

West Gippsland Healthcare Group chief executive Officer Dan Weeks confirmed air monitoring results of the repaired theatres were favourable and met all requirements to perform sterile procedures.

“This is terrific news after an extremely difficult and disruptive period.

“The unexpected closure of our theatres has impacted on patients, staff and the community and I would like to thank everyone for their patience.

“We have 40 patients booked for elective surgery next week and are contacting patents on waiting lists to re-schedule dates for their surgery,” he said.

Mr Weeks said the closure had resulted in 258 less surgeries than they expected.

He said they had aimed to reach 2640 elective surgeries for the year and were ahead of that schedule at the end of April.