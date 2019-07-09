Sewing at Scope

A sewing project at Scope in Warragul is highlighting the ability of people with disabilities to help the less fortunate.

Members of the Scope sewing group have creating a colourful array of sanitary items and bags for charity One Planet Classrooms to distribute to girls in Kenya and Uganda.

One Planet Classrooms founder Kerryn Vaughan recently visited the Warragul centre and was full of praise for the sewing group as well as fundraising activities conducted by Scope since 2016.

Ms Vaughan said Scope rely on support from our community. However, this project is a way to highlight people with a disability have the abilities and willingness to pass help onto others in need.

The Scope clients do all the hard work and are involved in every part of creating sanity items and bags from stencilling, cutting, weaving and sewing.