Serong set for draft

Warragul local Caleb Serong is expected to be picked in the top 10 in the AFL Draft in November. He might even be picked in the top five.
He was named MVP for the Vic Country team in Wednesday’s loss to Western Australia in the final of the AFL Under 18 Championships at Marvel Stadium.
Serong finished the game with an impressive 33 disposals, 10 clearances and nine tackles.
He has recently been compared to Port Adelaide star Robbie Gray. Serong says he is not surprised by those comparisons; in fact he is humbled by them. Serong had been watching Gray’s game for years.
“The last few years I’ve watched his highlights to get an idea of how he goes about it,” he says.
“It’s pretty funny because I was watching him before they started talking about me and him being similar.”