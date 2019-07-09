Gridley stadium honour

Trafalgar High School opened its refurbished sports stadium recently, naming the facility after a Trafalgar basketball stalwart.

Frank Gridley has been involved in basketball in Trafalgar for years.

Principal Mersey paid tribute to Gridley for his work in helping maintain the old facility and for being a “real advocate for the youth of Trafalgar”.

“On more than a few Friday nights, I’d see Frank scooting along on a broken chair physically colouring in the lines of the courts so the basketball games could go ahead or pulling out the gaffer tape to secure the lifted lino,” said Mersey.

“It was all kept going by a real advocate for the youth of Trafalgar and of basketball, Mr Frank Gridley,” she said.