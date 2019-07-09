Home News Drouin business fire

Drouin business fire

Posted on by editor
A fire that consumed the workshop area behind Stihl Shop Drouin on Thursday morning has been deemed non-suspicious by investigators.  Photograph by Peter Eshuis.

A fire that consumed the workshop area behind Stihl Shop Drouin on Thursday morning has been deemed non-suspicious by investigators.  Photograph by Peter Eshuis.

Investigators have ruled out any “foul play” in a fire that destroyed the workshop area of a Drouin business last week.

Drouin CFA members had to force entry to Stihl Shop Drouin in Princes Way after a passer-by noticed a fire in the building at 7.30am on Thursday.

Baw Baw CIU detectives said the business was locked and secured by staff the previous day and the fire was non-suspicious.

Detectives said a CFA arson investigator ruled out any foul play but the exact cause of the fire had not been determined.

The fire started in the workshop area at the back of the building, destroying a large quantity of stock and customer repairs including chainsaws, ride-on mowers, motorbikes and other equipment.

 

    Tagged with: , , , ,
    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature