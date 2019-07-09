Drouin business fire

Investigators have ruled out any “foul play” in a fire that destroyed the workshop area of a Drouin business last week.

Drouin CFA members had to force entry to Stihl Shop Drouin in Princes Way after a passer-by noticed a fire in the building at 7.30am on Thursday.

Baw Baw CIU detectives said the business was locked and secured by staff the previous day and the fire was non-suspicious.

Detectives said a CFA arson investigator ruled out any foul play but the exact cause of the fire had not been determined.

The fire started in the workshop area at the back of the building, destroying a large quantity of stock and customer repairs including chainsaws, ride-on mowers, motorbikes and other equipment.