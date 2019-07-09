Dragons on top

Drouin Dragons Soccer Club travelled to Korumburra on Sunday with perfect conditions producing great football.

Spectators were treated to some high scoring, entertaining games.

Drouin still sits at the top of the ladder in under 14s, under 16s and men’s reserves as the club enters the second half of the season.

Drouin travels to Phillip Island this weekend.

Men’s seniors: Drouin drew Korumburra 2-2.

Korumburra got off to a flyer, scoring their first goal in the first few minutes.

Drouin got a goal back to go in at 1-1 at half-time.

The second half was a hard-fought battle, with each team scoring but unable to break the deadlock.

The team travels to Phillip Island next week for a second versus third clash. Drouin will need to lift to secure the points.