Club seek pokies

A plan to open a fourth pokies machine venue in Warragul has been lodged with the Victorian Commission for Gaming and Liquor Regulation.
The application to install 52 electronic gaming machines in the Newmason complex in Mason St has been formally lodged by the Ellinbank Football and Netball Club.
No date has been set by the commission for a hearing of the application.
If successful Ellinbank would become the second local football netball club to operate a pokies venue in Warragul.
The Warragul Industrials football and netball club currently leases and operates the Club Hotel in Queen St that has 30 EGMs.
The 52 machines being proposed at the Newmason building would bring the total number in Warragul to 262 and to 290 in the shire.