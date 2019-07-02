Problem road finally fixed

A week after a residents complained to The Gazette about the condition of Nine Mile Rd, Yarragon the road was graded and pot holes repaired.

Residents told The Gazette the road had been in a state of disrepair for many months and believed Baw Baw Shire Council was unwilling to promptly repair it.

They had made repeated complaints about potholes to Baw Baw Shire Council, to no avail.

Baw Baw Shire Council is required to undertake repair works if potholes become deeper than 100 millimetres. Residents believe the potholes on Nine Mile Road met that requirement.

Community infrastructure director Cohen Van Velde said council had been in frequent contact with the resident about concerns with the road.

“The resident has been informed by council officers that the required works have been programmed, and these works remain within the permitted response time as set out in council’s road management plan,” he said.

Scott Gray has lived on the road for 12 years. To get into town, he used to drive just over a kilometre and a half to Waterloo Road.

He now makes a two-kilometre detour to avoid Nine Mile Road altogether, because of the damage the potholes do to his car.