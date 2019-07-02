Hill End lock up finals spot

Hill End stamped themselves as the real deal and locked away a finals spot with an impressive 14-10-94 to 6-5-41 victory over Trafalgar.

This was the end of the road for Trafalgar, their chances had come and gone in the past few weeks, and the reigning premiers were under no illusions what yet another loss would mean to their hopes of playing a part in this year’s MGFL finals.

How it had all gone wrong, has been difficult to assess, but the Bloods’ fall from premiers to cellar dwellers has been ugly and disappointing.

The Rovers had prepared for the fight of their lives when they made the trip to Trafalgar to take on the reigning premiers, who were desperate for a rare win to keep their 2019 final’s hopes alive.

What they got, was what most have confronted this season, a team a long way from the side that was.