Carlton stars answer the tough questions

Local Carlton FC stars Dale Thomas and Harry McKay took time out of their busy schedules to talk to students at Neerim South Primary School last week. Fellow Carlton players Liam Jones, Patrick Kerr, Liam Jones, Matthew Lobbe and Jacob Weitering also came along. They spoke to the students about the importance of healthy eating and staying active. The players answered questions like "What happens if you do something wrong?," and "What kind of food do you eat?," as well as questions about the rules of the game. "Football clubs are a lot like schools. The messages schools put out are closely aligned with those of footy clubs," says Dale Thomas. "Things like leadership are all pretty important." The Carlton players enjoyed a week off last weekend, thanks to the bye, before a four-point win over Fremantle on Sunday. The club hold country football clinics several times a year.

