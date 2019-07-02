Blackwood slams Premier on hospital funding

Shadow Minister for Health Georgie Crozier pledged her support for a new West Gippsland Hospital during a visit last Tuesday.

Ms Crozier called on the Andrews Government to be clear on its long-term goals for the hospital and vowed to raise the issue in State Parliament.

It came as Member for Narracan Gary Blackwood slammed the Andrews Government for being more worried about political outcomes than health needs of the community.

After touring the hospital and viewing current construction works, Mrs Crozier said, “at the moment we have a patchwork job going on; you can see that and it’s clear”.

“Daniel Andrews has chosen to fund the bare minimum in upgrades for this hospital and that is now starting to show.

“The community knows the best solution and the Victoria Coalition know the best solution.”

“A new West Gippsland Hospital is needed, and Daniel Andrews needs to state whether that is his preferred solution or will he continue to patch and paint the existing hospital for as long as he is Premier.”