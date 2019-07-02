A hub for Lang Lang men

The Lang Lang Men’s Shed is a hub for blokes around the town.

"We sit around and have a good chat," says Brian Gauntlett, who has been with the group for about two years.

"And we have a bloke who tells funny jokes," he says.

The group is currently comprised of 22 members. Longtime member Graeme Baker said the group is always looking for new members.

"There's no pressure," says Baker.

For those who are more hands-on, the group has a workshop for members to use.

"There's plenty of tools to play with," says Baker.

The Men’s Shed has gone on field trips to Arthur's Seat, the Carlton Brewery, the Southern Star Oberservation Wheel in Melbourne, the Melbourne Zoo and the Holden Museum in Trafalgar. In September they will visit the RAAF base and museum in Williamstown. A wine tour is also planned for later in the year.