Warragul ignites the night

Hundreds of people turned out on a crisp and cold winter’s night to “Ignite the Night” at the annual Warragul Winterfest on Saturday night. A parade, fire twirlers, lanterns and a warming bonfire were all features of the winter festival held at Eastern Park. The lantern parade was an opportunity for children to show off the lanterns they have been making across the shire for the past three months. The parade concluded with a spectacular fire twirling performance and the lighting of a huge bonfire. Live music and entertainment as well as many catering options added to make for a great family night.

