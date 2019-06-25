Home News Warragul ignites the night

Warragul ignites the night

Posted on by webmaster
FESTIVAL (13)

Hundreds of people turned out on a crisp and cold winter’s night to “Ignite the Night” at the annual Warragul Winterfest on Saturday night.
A parade, fire twirlers, lanterns and a warming bonfire were all features of the winter festival held at Eastern Park.
The lantern parade was an opportunity for children to show off the lanterns they have been making across the shire for the past three months.
The parade concluded with a spectacular fire twirling performance and the lighting of a huge bonfire.
Live music and entertainment as well as many catering options added to make for a great family night.

    Posted in News

    To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print
    from all good newsagents and convenience stores
    or in digital format here

    If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here

    Real Estate Lift Out

    Feature