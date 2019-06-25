The Cup heads to Bunyip

The Melbourne Cup trophy will come to Bunyip later this year.

Bunyip was selected as one of 39 locations throughout Australia and the world to host the Cup.

This year saw more than 70 applications. Bunyip Football Club senior coach Austin Jones has been helping to bring the Cup to Bunyip and he represented the town at the Melbourne Cup Tour launch.

"Twenty-five million people have at least some interest in this race and prize at the end of it all -- the Melbourne Cup -- is coming to our little community," says Jones.

Jones says the arrival of the Cup will have the town buzzing. "It'll bring a bit of excitement to the town," says Jones. "I'm already talking to people who say they're bringing the whole family down to see it," he says.

The $200,000 trophy will make its way across New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, China and the United Kingdom before coming home to Australia. It will arrive in Bunyip on October 17.

"The plan is for it to be based at the footy rooms," says Jones. "We want as many people as possible to see it," he says.