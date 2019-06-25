Shanara’s living a football dream

Warragul's Shanara Notman is kicking goals in women's footy -- literally.

Notman was selected in the Vic Country squad for the 2019 AFLW U18 National Championships last Tuesday and played her first game on the weekend.

Vic Country took on Vic Metro in Werribee and Notman managed to slot a goal in the middle of the third quarter.

Notman usually plays in the backline but Coach Astaa O'Connor put her at half forward for the match.

2019 AFLW U18 National Championships competition is widely seen as a precursor to potential inclusion in the AFLW draft.

In May Notman signed with Casey in the VFLW although she is yet to take to the field for the Demons due to her Vic Country commitments. She is expected to make her debut at the end of July.

Notman played her first three games of football with the then Warragul Colts in 2017, winning the goal kicking award. She played six games for Bunyip last year and took out the best and fairest.

The final Vic Country team of 24 will be selected this week ahead of their first interstate game against Queensland on the Gold Coast on July 8.

It is not the first time Notman has tasted sporting success. She is also a talented basketballer, having played for the Vic Country basketball team in 2017.

"I've always loved footy," she says, "But we never had the opportunity to play and now we do."

Initially her goal was to play basketball overseas, but that dream has changed with her footy success.

"I'm just making the best out of this opportunity," she says.

"And I'd love to see some of my teammates get drafted at the end of the year."