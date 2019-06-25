No decision on development

The most controversial residential development to be presented to Baw Baw Shire Council will lay on the table for another two weeks. The 265 lot subdivision in Warragul Korumburra Rd was described by objectors as a “cookie cutter” style development. More than 150 people attended a special council meeting on Wednesday night, the majority of which opposed the subdivision south of Warragul. The developers, WKR Developments told the meeting the Warragul Precinct Structure Plan was in place and supported the development and its density. However 24 objectors also voiced strong opposition to the development, largely because of its density and impact on traffic movements. The application proposes a nine stage, multi-lot subdivision of 265 off Warragul-Korumburra Rd and linking up to Selent Drv. Councillors decided to defer a decision until its July 10 meeting, in the hope developers may further address some of the concerns raised by objectors. Cr Danny Goss slammed the Warragul Precinct Structure Plan, saying it was a “dreadful outcome.”

