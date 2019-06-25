Footy called off after serious incident

The Gippsland League game between Drouin and Traralgon at Traralgon on Saturday ended prematurely and on a dim note after a serious injury to a Traralgon player 10 minutes into the last quarter.

Play was halted when Chris Thuring suffered a compound fracture of a lower leg.

The seriousness of the injury was immediately obvious with players from both sides frantically waving to trainers for a stretcher.

To the credit of the trainers from both sides they soon realised the risk of further damage if they tried to move the player and called an ambulance.

By the time the ambulance arrived and paramedics further worked to stabilise Thuring the 30 minutes allowed before the game was permanently stopped had been reached.

The win was awarded to Drouin that was seven points ahead at the time.

It was an anti-climatic finish to what had been a great game with the result still well in doubt when Thuring was injured as he landed from a marking contest.

The loss has more than likely ended any chance Traralgon has of making finals and the four premiership points shored up Drouin’s position in the top group.

And the sombre tone when the Drouin players entered the dressing rooms put paid to any thoughts of singing the club song.