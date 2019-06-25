Baw Baw crime rises

Crime statistics are continuing to trend upwards in the Baw Baw police services area with latest figures showing a 13.4 per cent increase in the number of offences.

Drouin continues to be one of the shire’s hot spots according to Baw Baw inspector Alison Crombie, who said the allocation of extra police resources for Drouin next month would help to address “serious issues” in the town.

The Crime Statistics Agency figures released last week for the 12 month period ending March 2019 showed the total number of offences in the Baw Baw PSA increased from 3974 for the 12 months ending March 2018, to 4510 this year.

In the past 10 years, the number of offences has more than doubled from 2136 in 2010.

Of the 4510 offences in the PSA, one quarter of the offences occurred in Drouin.

Insp Crombie admitted “Drouin is causing us serious issues.”

The number of total offences in Drouin has increased nine per cent in the 12 month period.

But, Ms Crombie said there had been some significant increases in particular offences in Drouin including a 24 per cent increase in thefts from cars and a 30 per cent increase in property crimes.

She said the increased crime in Drouin was largely attributed to the number of people moving into the area and recidivist offenders.