Witty crowned champion

Ryan Witty has taken out the crown in the Baw Baw Squash Club competition.

It is an unexpected result for Witty, who has been languishing near the bottom of the rankings for much of the season.

In the recent finals series, held at Bellbird Park Indoor Centre, Witty’s “Blasters” team claimed victory against the “Stars” in a close contest, winning 213 to 194.

Witty’s individual game against higher-ranked Tim Kubale saw him win 56 to 42.

He is quick to acknowledge the support of his teammates Michael Bellingham, Brendan Brentwood and Clio Milsome who he says were crucial to his success.

The competition saw around 40 players this season. Witty says it is the largest participation they have seen in years.

The championship win is an impressive result for Witty, who only took up the sport last year.

He began playing squash as a way to maintain his fitness, but quickly became more involved with the sport once he realised how much he enjoyed it.