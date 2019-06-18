Trees fall victim

Unprecedented growth and development in Drouin have some residents fearing the loss of the town’s rural character.

While welcoming growth and the benefits it brings to the community, long time residents John and Judy Farmer are concerned environmental planning is not playing the role it should.

A row of trees in Weebar Rd, Drouin is the latest “victim” of development in Drouin.

As hundreds of residential lots are developed off Weebar Rd, new roads and infrastructure are being built and more trees are lost.

In this case, it is Baw Baw Shire who has applied to remove nine trees from the Weebar Rd road reserve.

It is a move that has angered many residents, including two primary school children who have written to council voicing their objections.

Tilly Kensley and Jade Harris have written to the shire. They want to save the trees because “they are beautiful” and home to lots of animals.