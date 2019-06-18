Road rage on council

Road rage Baw Baw Shire style has taken off already rearing its head across many parts of the shire.

The condition of roads, especially rural roads, has riled many property owners.

If it wasn’t so serious it might be funny.

Such as watching vehicles try to wend their way along the Baw Baw Shire section of North Yannathan Rd at Modella, a road described by Cr Keith Cook after travelling there last Tuesday as “a shocker”.

“I couldn’t believe it and I’ve seen some bad ones,” he commented later to The Gazette.

The potholes were so deep and all over the place, Cr Cook said.

The chairman of council’s roads and drainage advisory committee Cr Cook said he’d looked at a number of roads whose conditions had generated complaints to the shire.

At North Yannathan Rd he took photographs and made a report but said he was unsure if a major fix can be done in the near future.