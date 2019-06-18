Residents in standoff

Jindivick residents have been left nervous and perplexed after roadworks on Quarry Rd impacted its width and created a standoff situation if two vehicles meet.

Jindivick resident Griffith Hayler, who regularly uses the gravel road as a thoroughfare and to access property, said motorists now approach Quarry Rd with trepidation.

Mr Hayler said two average-sized vehicles were unable to navigate around each other if meeting at several points along the road. This doesn’t take into account tractors or milk tankers which regularly use the road.

Farmer Ross Chandler is one who regularly drives the road in his tractor to access various parts of his property.

Mr Chandler said his tractor simply is unable to fit past other road traffic and lack of areas to pull over has become a significant problem.

Mr Hayler said roadworks were carried out around Easter on the 500-metre road which runs between Main Jindivick Rd and Rokeby-Jindivick Rd.

“Since they’ve done this, all I’ve done is worry. If I meet a tanker going along here, I don’t have a plan yet.”