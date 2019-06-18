Passion for farming

Some members of the African-Australian community in greater Melbourne’s east are back working land, something that was commonplace for them in their homelands. They’ve established a vegetable garden on a small one-acre parcel of land provided them for free under an innovative program by Sustain Australia Food Network and funded by the State government. The land is owned by Vicki and Rowan Jones. The produce they’ve grown since they began the “farm” earlier this year has mainly been shared among the African-Australian community. Volunteers travel to Longwarry North three times a week to work the garden. Current plantings are domestic crops as the weather becomes cooler but warmer conditions will see many crops favoured by African communities. Queyea Tuazama came to Australia from Liberia 14 years ago as a refugee and said her family had been farmers – parents and grandparents.

To read the full article, get the Gazette newspaper each week in print

from all good newsagents and convenience stores

or in digital format here

If you have subscribed to the digital format --- login here