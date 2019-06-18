Derby pride at Lardner Park

Lardner Park hosted the first ever Pride Roller derby match in Australia on the weekend.

More than 150 people turned out to watch the Gippsland Ranges go head to head with the Gender Ending Story team.

Gender Ending Story is Australia's first trans- and non-binary roller derby team with team members coming from as far as New Zealand.

Gender Ending Story won the day, beating Gippsland Ranges 251 to 112.

The first ever Gippsland Pride Gala followed the game.

More than 400 attendees enjoyed performances from Ziggy Richards, Becy Cole, Libby O'Donovan and Jordan Raskopoulos. Raskopoulos also MC'd the night.

Earlier in the day she had taken to the roller rink as part of the Gender Ending Story team.

Gippsland Rangers' Bodhi Darvil said it was a great result for the region's first event.

"This is pretty much the first time something of this scale has been done in Gippsland," said Darvil.

"It was really exciting to be a part of it," she said.

The two events aimed to improve community awareness and inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) people in sport.