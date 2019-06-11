Home News Special thank you

Eight-year-old Chelsie Smith of Drouin visited Drouin ambulance station on Friday to present a bag of 25 knitted teddy bears and say a thank you paramedic Justin Joubran.

The lot of paramedics is not always easy and often not fully appreciated.

That’s part of the reason why a visit to the Drouin ambulance station last Friday by an eight-year-old girl really touched ambulance officer Justin Joubran.

Mr Joubran and his shift partner in late February Ann Conquest were called to attend to young Drouin girl Chelsie Smith after she had an accident involving her push bike.

Ms Conquest was unavailable to be at the station on Friday when Chelsie, and an entourage of family members, arrived to pay a special tribute to the service that transported her to Dandenong hospital.

Despite the trauma of her injuries that have blinded her in one eye and required plastic surgery to cuts around an eye, Chelsie was comforted on her way to hospital by a knitted teddy bear the ambulance officers gave her.

Chelsie said on Friday that she wanted to make sure that as many other children that need an ambulance also got a teddy bear.

